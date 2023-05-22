LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic is backed up as thousands of vehicles leave the Electric Daisy Carnival festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Monday morning. If you use that I-15 southbound, you might want to avoid it.

Traffic delays along I-15 southbound as EDC ends. (KLAS)

The Monday morning after the EDC is one of the worst for traffic. It’s estimated 500,000 people attended the three-day music event which ended early Monday morning. More than 100,000 vehicles will cause delays from the speedway south on I-15. The 215 is also seeing some of that traffic. The northbound I-15 is busy as well due to rideshare drivers heading to the speedway to pick up festival-goers.

The heavy traffic is expected to last a few hours and will impact the morning commute.