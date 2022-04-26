LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a crash on I-15 when their speeding car rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer, according to Nevada State Police.

The 12:05 a.m. crash happened just south of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and closed the freeway’s southbound lanes for more than five hours causing traffic to be diverted.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the white Honda Accord was being driven in a “reckless manner” and impairment is suspected.

The man driving the Honda was transported to University Medical Center and died from his injuries. His passenger, also a man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the two men.