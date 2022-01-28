I-15 southbound exit to Speedway Boulevard will have overnight closures starting Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas will be closed for three nights next week as crews work on a storm drain project.

Motorists will not be able to exit to Speedway Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, and ending the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to a Friday news release from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Drivers are advised to take Exit 58 to Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the area for these three nights.

The closure is needed while the City of North Las Vegas installs a new 78-inch storm drain. Paving repairs will follow the construction of the drain.

