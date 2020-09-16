Police say woman shot in the head in possible road rage incident on I-15, police looking for witnesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead, shot in the head as she drove on I-15, and homicide detectives believe it could be a case of road rage.

Southbound I-15 lanes have been closed since shortly after midnight when Nevada Highway Patrol began investigating what was believed to be a fatal crash on I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road.

According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, when the coroner arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. it was discovered the woman driver in her late 30s had a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators are now trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, the woman had apparently left work at a downtown casino and appeared to be heading home, Spencer said.

“What we’re believing — at this point — and it is speculation is that it will probably be a road rage type incident,” Lt. Ray Spencer said.

It is not clear whether she was on the side of the freeway or on an off-ramp to Flamingo Road when the shooting occurred. What police do know is that her car appeared to be going eastbound across the southbound lanes and was t-boned by another driver. That driver told police “The Nissan came out of nowhere driving across the freeway,” Spencer said.

The driver of that car was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Spencer said the woman was alone in the Nissan Versa and did not have any weapons in the vehicle and it’s possible the shooting occurred further north on I-15 southbound.

He is urging any possible witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who might have been driving on the freeway in that area and observed the woman’s blue Nissan Versa between 12:10 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. Police are also reviewing video from nearby casinos to see if the incident was captured on camera.

Nevada Highway Patrol is diverting traffic. The closure has resulted in a major traffic backups and motorists are advised to avoid the freeway and use alternate routes.

Metro is urging anyone who was driving on I-15 southbound and may have seen the woman’s blue Nissan Versa to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.