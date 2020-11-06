I-15 SB traffic to be rerouted nightly next week in North Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Sunday night, traffic will be rerouted on southbound I-15 at the 215 Northern Beltway in North Las Vegas. This comes as crews work on new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 North Beltway interchange project.

The reroute will take vehicles onto the 215 then allow them to turn around at Lamb Boulevard, before heading back to the I-15 on the beltway.

The reroute will be in place from November 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, starting the evening of November 8.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take alternate detours if possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories