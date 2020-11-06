I-15 SB traffic to be rerouted nightly next week in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Sunday night, traffic will be rerouted on southbound I-15 at the 215 Northern Beltway in North Las Vegas. This comes as crews work on new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 North Beltway interchange project.

The reroute will take vehicles onto the 215 then allow them to turn around at Lamb Boulevard, before heading back to the I-15 on the beltway.

The reroute will be in place from November 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, starting the evening of November 8.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take alternate detours if possible.