I-15 SB to US 95 ramps closed due to semitruck accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to The Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 SB to US 95 SB/NB ramps are closed due to a jackknifed semitruck.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
by: Julia RomeroPosted: / Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to The Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 SB to US 95 SB/NB ramps are closed due to a jackknifed semitruck.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.