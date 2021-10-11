I-15 SB to US 95 ramps closed due to semitruck accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to The Nevada Highway Patrol I-15 SB to US 95 SB/NB ramps are closed due to a jackknifed semitruck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

