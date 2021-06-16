I-15 restriping project to close lanes overnight northeast of Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-mile-long restriping project on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas will close some travel lanes at night beginning on June 16.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close lanes along southbound and northbound I-15 from U.S. Highway 93 to Momapa Valley Road from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. The project will continue through June 22.

(Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation)

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.