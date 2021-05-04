I-15 repaving will reduce southbound travel to one lane starting May 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A repaving project on southbound Interstate 15 will reduce travel to one lane from Jean to Primm beginning on May 24.

The travel restriction runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Monday nights through Friday mornings.

The project will last until Sept. 2, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The paving is part of a $10.8 million, 16-mile-long project. Motorists should expect up to 10-minute travel delays during the 100-working-day project, which is expected to finish by year’s end.

Las Vegas Paving Corp., the contractor on the project, will be working in a 2-mile-long moving operation starting in Jean and moving southbound toward Primm.

The project “also calls for installing a weigh-in-motion system at milepost 8, plus a full roadway rehabilitation of less than a half-mile of State Route 161 (Goodsprings Road) underneath the Jean interchange, among other improvements,” according to NDOT.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.