I-15 ramp, road closures begin for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve celebration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas strip. (Photo: Getty images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In preparation for the thousands of people expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, numerous roads and freeway ramps will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays.

The following ramps/roads from I-15 will be closed.

  • I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Ave., south of Russell Road.
  • I-15 north collector distributor road to Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive.
  • I-15 south ramp to Tropicana westbound and eastbound.
  • I-15 north ramp to Flamingo Rd. eastbound and westbound.
  • I-15 south ramp to Flamingo eastbound and westbound.
  • Tropicana eastbound at Dean Martin Dr.
  • Flamingo eastbound at Valley View Blvd.
  • Hotel Rio Dr. west at Dean Martin

Metro police will close the Las Vegas Strip to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories