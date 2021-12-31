I-15 ramp, road closures begin for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In preparation for the thousands of people expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, numerous roads and freeway ramps will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays.

The following ramps/roads from I-15 will be closed.

I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Ave., south of Russell Road.

I-15 north collector distributor road to Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive.

I-15 south ramp to Tropicana westbound and eastbound.

I-15 north ramp to Flamingo Rd. eastbound and westbound.

I-15 south ramp to Flamingo eastbound and westbound.

Tropicana eastbound at Dean Martin Dr.

Flamingo eastbound at Valley View Blvd.

Hotel Rio Dr. west at Dean Martin

If you are planning to be on #TheStrip for New Year's Eve, the ramp closures from I-15 will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Be prepared for long delays and the complete closure of Las Vegas Blvd. between Spring Mnt. Road and Mandalay Bay Road by 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vi9NKQFs7f — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2022

Metro police will close the Las Vegas Strip to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.