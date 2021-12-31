I-15 ramp, road closures begin for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In preparation for the thousands of people expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, numerous roads and freeway ramps will be closed starting at 6 p.m.
Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays.
The following ramps/roads from I-15 will be closed.
- I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Ave., south of Russell Road.
- I-15 north collector distributor road to Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive.
- I-15 south ramp to Tropicana westbound and eastbound.
- I-15 north ramp to Flamingo Rd. eastbound and westbound.
- I-15 south ramp to Flamingo eastbound and westbound.
- Tropicana eastbound at Dean Martin Dr.
- Flamingo eastbound at Valley View Blvd.
- Hotel Rio Dr. west at Dean Martin
Metro police will close the Las Vegas Strip to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.