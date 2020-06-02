I-15 paving work brings closures in south valley, June 3-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane restrictions on Interstate 15 will begin Wednesday night for northbound traffic at Sloan Road in the south valley, and will continue as paving crews move north to Silverado Ranch Boulevard. When that work is completed, crews will turn around and work on southbound I-15 starting on June 8.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds drivers to use caution in work zones and obey construction signs. Take alternate routes, if possible.

Two outside travel lanes will close as the work proceeds in section following this schedule:

NORTHBOUND CLOSURES

JUNE 3-4 (Wednesday night—Thursday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 3, until 5 a.m., June 4, in Clark County.

JUNE 4-5 (Thursday night—Friday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 4, until 5 a.m., June 5, in Clark County.

JUNE 7-8 (Sunday night—Monday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County.

SOUTHBOUND CLOSURES

JUNE 8-9 (Monday night—Tuesday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 8, until 5 a.m., June 9, in Clark County.

JUNE 9-10 (Tuesday night—Wednesday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in Clark County.

JUNE 10-11 (Wednesday night—Thursday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Starr Avenue and Sloan Road from 8 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11, in Clark County.

NORTHBOUND CLOSURES — AGAIN

JUNE 11-12 (Thursday night—Friday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 11, until 5 a.m., June 12, in Clark County.

JUNE 14-15 (Sunday night—Monday morning)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 14, until 5 a.m., June 15, in Clark County.

Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.