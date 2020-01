LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP is currently on the scene of a shooting on I-15. It happened on the off-ramp of the westbound Spring Mountain exit.

Metro says a man was shot in the chest, but has non life-threatening injuries. They also say NHP will be handling the investigation.

There’s no word on the identity of the victim or if authorities are searching for a suspect.

The road is closed. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.