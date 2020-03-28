I-15 northbound drivers to experience lane restrictions Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will soon have some lane restrictions that can affect drivers. According to NDOT, the two right-side travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 8 p.m., March 29, until 5 a.m., March 30.

The temporary lane restrictions are needed to replace LED panels on overhead freeway signs.

NDOT says motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.