LIVE: I-15 northbound closed due to fatal crash, expect major delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One woman is dead following a crash on I-15 northbound Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are closed between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. and happened when the woman drove southbound in the northbound lanes. There were four vehicles involved. NHP suspects the driver may have been under the influence. No information has been released on the other drivers.

It’s unclear how long the northbound lanes will be closed for the investigation. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.