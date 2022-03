LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-15 are closed at Mile Marker 12 after Jean due to a crash involving multiple cars.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crash around 3:30 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries.

The freeway closure is impacting traffic heading into Nevada from Southern California. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Nevada State Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.