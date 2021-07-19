I-15 lane closures planned overnight next week in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane closures are planned on a 4-mile stretch of Interstate 15 overnight next week as crews work on the median barrier.

The closures between Tropicana Avenue and Blue Diamond Road are scheduled beginning the night of Sunday, July 25, through Friday, July 30. Lanes will close at about 8 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. The inside travel lane and shoulder on both sides of the road will be closed.

(Courtesy, Nevada Department of Transportation)

Crews will be washing and repainting the median barrier railing.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.