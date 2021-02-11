I-15 lane closure near Jean planned for Feb. 18 to repair concrete

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work on Interstate 15 near Jean will close a southbound inside travel lane on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., possibly slowing traffic to California.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said a 1-mile-stretch of southbound I-15 between Mile Markers 16 and 17 — just past Jean — will be closed as crews repair breaks in the concrete deck.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.