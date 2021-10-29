I-15 detour in place for oversize or overweight vehicles in Virgin River Gorge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A detour for oversized or overweight vehicles is in place as construction continues in the Virgin River Gorge, northwest of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.

The Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office posted a message Friday on Facebook to let drivers know about the detour. “All vehicles wider than 10 feet or weighing more than 64 tons must use the 224-mile detour route,” according to the post.

Lane closures are in place on I-15 in northwestern Arizona for regular traffic. Motorists traveling on I-15 between Mesquite and St. George, Utah, should plan ahead for delays in both directions near the Virgin River Gorge.

“Some drivers have been attempting to circumvent the detour by using routes that are not equipped to handle such loads,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department said. “The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing load limits and citing those in violation.”

I-15 through the Virgin River Gorge is part of the “Arizona Strip,” an isolated stretch of highway through the northwest corner of the state.

Oversize/overweight traffic will be rerouted to U.S. 93, Nevada State Route 319 and Utah State Route 56 to get around the canyon, where a bridge is being rebuilt as part of a two-year project that started in February.

North- and southbound I-15 in Arizona will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 8 and 10.

