I-15 closures to reroute traffic at Tropical Parkway at night on Tuesday, Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nighttime traffic on Interstate 15 will rerouted at Tropical Parkway on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in the northeast valley. The detours will last into the early morning hours.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close north and southbound I-15 at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 20 and concluding the morning of April 23.

Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same hours.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the I-15. Northbound traffic, meanwhile, will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway).

According to NDOT, the closures are for “a flyover concrete post-tensioning and grouting” as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground last year.

Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.