I-15 closed in southern Utah due to wildfire

KLAS
by: Lucas Wright
LEEDS, Utah (KLAS) — Officials have shut down the north and southbound lanes of I-15 just into Utah due to a wildfire in the area. The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted out the following info about the closure:
Update: NB I-15 is now closed at Exit 16 to SR-9. Detour SR-9 to SR-17 then back to I-15. Expect 30 minute travel delay on detour route. Check UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionFour— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 19, 2020
Update: NB I-15 is now closed at Exit 16 to SR-9. Detour SR-9 to SR-17 then back to I-15. Expect 30 minute travel delay on detour route. Check UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionFour