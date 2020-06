SLOAN, Nev. (KLAS) — I-15 SB is closed at Sloan due to a crash at mile marker 21. According to NHP, two semi trailers were involved in the crash that happened just after 6 p.m.

We’re streaming the crash site on our Facebook page. You can also watch that below:

Officials say only minor injuries have been reported from the crash.

The northbound lanes were originally closed as well, but have since reopened.