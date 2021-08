LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity on northbound I-15 and Lake Mead Boulevard has shut down the interstate in both directions, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted off at I-15 northbound at Washington and I-15 southbound at Cheyenne.

#FASTALERT 7:11 AM, Aug 11 2021

Police activity I-15 closed in both direction between Lake Mead and Cheyenne

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 11, 2021

#TrafficAlert Police activity on NB I-15 and Lake Mead Blvd. I-15 shut down in both directions. Traffic being diverted off at I-15 NB @ Washington & I-15 SB @ Cheyenne. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 11, 2021

NHP is asking motorists to avoid the area and find a different route.

This is a developing story.