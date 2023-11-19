LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-15 near the California-Nevada border is closed due to a “major dust storm,” according to RTC Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning Sunday to southwest Clark County including I-15 near Primm until 2 p.m. NWS said visibility will be near zero at times.

The I-15 southbound is closed at Primm and major backups could be seen Sunday afternoon.

Harry Reid airport also saw delays Sunday due to strong winds.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution while traveling along the interstate Sunday.