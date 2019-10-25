I-15 at I-515 named one of the worst bottlenecks in the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an honor we’re sure NDOT is not happy to hear about. The area where I-15 meets I-515 has been named one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation, that’s according to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute.

The study looks at GPS data from nearly 1 million trucks across the nation. They found the I-15/I-515 bottleneck to be the 41st worst in the country. During the afternoon rush hours, average speeds hover around 25 mph, as compared to 55 mph at other times of the day.

As bad as traffic may seem at times in the valley, plenty of metropolitan areas have it much worse. Atlanta, Georgia is home to two of the top three worst bottlenecks, and the state of Texas has 13 of the top 100 worst bottlenecks.

For a look at a map of the worst traffic bottlenecks, click HERE.