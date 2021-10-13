I-11 work in Henderson will close ramps at night next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paving and electrical work scheduled next week along Interstate 11 in Henderson will cause some ramp closures, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Ramps will close during overnight hours, with a few closures lasting a little longer on Nov. 24-26.
- 10/17 – 10/18, 8pm to 5am: Southbound Wagon Wheel Drive onramp
- 10/18 – 10/19, 8pm to 5am: Northbound Wagon Wheel Drive offramp
- 10/20 – 10/21, 8pm to 5am: Northbound College Drive on- and offramps
- 10/21 – 10/22, 8pm to 4am: Southbound College Drive on- and offramps
- 10/24 – 10/25
- 5pm to 6am: Northbound and southbound College Drive onramps
- 8pm to 4am: Northbound and southbound Horizon Drive offramps
- 10/25 – 10/26, 5pm to 6am: Northbound and southbound College Drive offramps