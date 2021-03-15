I-11 lane closures, traffic shifts set for southbound lanes in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work on Interstate 11 in Henderson will cause temporary lane closures and traffic shifts over the next two weeks, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The closures will affect southbound traffic between Lake Mead Parkway and Wagonwheel Drive:

Tuesday Morning – Wednesday Night (March 16-18)

Two outside travel lanes will be closed to install temporary striping for the upcoming lane shifts from 6 a.m., March 16, until 7 p.m., March 18.

Wednesday Night– Friday Night (March 18-April 30)

Two inside travel lanes will be closed from 7 p.m., March 18, until 7 p.m., April 30. Thru traffic will be shifted to the right shoulder through April 30.

The temporary closures are needed for bridge and concrete repair work as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long I-11 upgrade that began work late last year, according to NDOT. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother surface that also dampens ambient noise.

Bridge decks and approaches will also be repaired at East Paradise Hills Drive and College Drive, and decorative rock will be placed at the freeway interchanges. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.