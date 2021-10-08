HyperX Esports Arena to host Super Smash Bros. Ultimate regional tournament this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Knockdown! presents: Edgeguard, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate regional tournament featured within the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

During the two-day event, Vegas locals and regional gamers are invited to compete to win their share of a $3,000-plus prize pool spread across multiple events.

Both tournament days feature tailored events for gamers with multiple competitions, a state-of-the-art gaming facility, and food and beverages. The venue’s gameday menu includes items such as pub french fries, chicken wings, fried cheese curds.

Gamers can look forward to multiple tournaments throughout the weekend such as:

Smash Singles featuring a $2,000 pot bonus plus $10 per player (300 entrants)

Smash Doubles featuring a $500 pot bonus plus $5 per player (128 teams)

Smash Squad Strike with a $500 pot bonus plus $10 per player (128 entrants)

If you don’t want to compete, it is $25 for a 2-day “friendlies pass” so you can watch the tournament on one of the arena’s many screens or participate in the “Bring Your Own Console” dedicated area if you have your own setup.

The arena features a multi-level modular design featuring a HYPE Tunnel, telescopic seating for spectators, and live broadcasting.

For a schedule of tournaments, tickets to events, walk-up play hours, and additional information, please visit hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com