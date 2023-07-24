LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The barricade of a homicide suspect has shut down a major artery of traffic in Las Vegas Monday, police officials said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the early-morning barricade of a homicide suspect caused the shutdown of Highway 215 between Pecos Road and Eastern Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect is the husband of a homicide victim, and investigators believe he is responsible for her stabbing death. Identified only as a woman in her 40s, officers found her with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man, identified as a 60-year-old driving a maroon pickup truck, fled the scene and was followed by police before the barricade began on Highway 215 and Pecos Road.

That suspect was taken into custody to an area hospital to treat “self-inflicted injuries,” police said.

The incident caused traffic to shut down early Monday morning in both directions on the highway. Westbound traffic has since reopened, although eastbound traffic remains halted. Eastbound traffic is expected to remain shut down for hours as police continue to investigate.

Police officials ask people to avoid the area while officers continue investigating the incident.

