LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re interested in a career in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, also called HVAC. There’s a job fair on Friday, April 14.

As the heat arrives in the Las Vegas valley and people turn on their air conditioning units, the need for people to work on those systems increases. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it’s a growing field.

The HVAC job fair takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the western campus of the College of Southern Nevada in the Air Conditioning Technology Center of Excellence, 4601 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, 89107.

CSN also offers a program that teaches the HVAC trade to students and they can get college credits. There are certificate and degree programs.