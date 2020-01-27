Husband and wife busted in Mohave County with 362 pounds of methamphetamine; it’s worth $4.1M in street value

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz.— A husband and wife were busted for allegedly trying to distribute 362 pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the duo was arrested and booked into a Mesquite jail on Friday.

Authorities said everything unfolded when a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield. During the course of the stop, the trooper requested a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy meet him at the scene to assist.

The deputies’ cause was developed, and during a subsequent search authorities found 362 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4.1 million.

Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety

The driver and passenger who are also married were identified as 52-year-old Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa, and 38-year-old Maurius Montez Mason of Peoria, Illinois. They were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug.

This is the largest single meth seizure in the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s history.

Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety

Earlier that same day in Pinal County, Arizona, a trooper working in the Casa Grande area stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 near McCartney Road and found 88 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $998,000.

The driver and passenger, identified as 26-year-old Roxana Juarez and 22-year-old Jesus Valenzuela of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug. They were booked into the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Florence.

There was not a mugshot released of them.