Husband and wife busted in Mohave County with 362 pounds of methamphetamine; it’s worth $4.1M in street value

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz.— A husband and wife were busted for allegedly trying to distribute 362 pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the duo was arrested and booked into a Mesquite jail on Friday.
Authorities said everything unfolded when a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield. During the course of the stop, the trooper requested a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy meet him at the scene to assist.
The deputies’ cause was developed, and during a subsequent search authorities found 362 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4.1 million.
The driver and passenger who are also married were identified as 52-year-old Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa, and 38-year-old Maurius Montez Mason of Peoria, Illinois. They were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug.
This is the largest single meth seizure in the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s history.
Earlier that same day in Pinal County, Arizona, a trooper working in the Casa Grande area stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 near McCartney Road and found 88 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $998,000.
The driver and passenger, identified as 26-year-old Roxana Juarez and 22-year-old Jesus Valenzuela of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug. They were booked into the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Florence.
There was not a mugshot released of them.