Huntridge Theater sale in the process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sale of the Huntridge Theater in the downtown area is now being finalized. On Wednesday, attorney for the City of Las Vegas Brad Jerbic presented a signed agreement for the purchase.

Today at the Las Vegas City Council Meeting, Brad Jerbic, Attorney for the City of Las Vegas, presented a signed… Posted by The Huntridge Foundation on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The city has been described as the “middleman” in the transaction. There’s still no word on who the actual buyer will be. “Project Enchilada” was mentioned in the discussion at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we receive more information.