Huntridge Theater sale in the process

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sale of the Huntridge Theater in the downtown area is now being finalized. On Wednesday, attorney for the City of Las Vegas Brad Jerbic presented a signed agreement for the purchase.

The city has been described as the “middleman” in the transaction. There’s still no word on who the actual buyer will be. “Project Enchilada” was mentioned in the discussion at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

