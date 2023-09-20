LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Huntridge Theater gave a glimpse of its renovation plans on Tuesday, Sept. 19, posting a series of renderings on social media.

Rendering of the Huntridge Theater lobby (Credit: Huntridge Theater)

Rendering of Huntridge Theater (Credit: Huntridge Theater)

Rendering of the Huntridge main theater interior (Credit: Huntridge Theater)

Rendering of Huntridge Theater (Credit: Huntridge Theater)

The Huntridge Theater opened in 1944, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. It was closed in 2004 for renovations but has been dormant since.

In March 2021, the property was purchased by J Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, and was added to the Las Vegas Historic Register later that year.

Dapper Companies told 8 News Now they plan to go to City Council on Oct. 18 for final approval of renovation plans.