Hungry? Grab a sandwich at Jersey Mike’s and help out Special Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving all sales proceeds on Wednesday, March 31 to Special Olympics of Nevada. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual Nationwide day of Giving.

All day, the sandwich shop, including the 12 in Nevada, will donate 100% of sales to selected charities. The goal is to raise $8 million nationally for more than 200 charities.

“We were supposed to kick this off last year but unfortunately the pandemic cut it short but we are so grateful to have their support in the community and also the community’s support to come out to any of the Jersey Mike’s stores closest to them and to support our Nevada efforts today,” said Terrence Thornton, Special Olympics of Nevada.

Thornton said, like many non-profits, it was challenged because of the pandemic and revenue was down about 30% and that’s why fundraising efforts are extremely important.

Nevada is also working toward having its own independent chapter of Special Olympics. Currently, they are partnered with California.