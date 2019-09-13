Hundreds turn out to vigil for slain UNLV student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to remember the life of 19-year-old Paula Davis. Davis, a student at UNLV, was murdered last week in North Las Vegas.

Sean and Kara Davis say they’re living a nightmare.

“If you think of the 19 years that we had with her, it was a blessing. It was one of those times where you remember the gift that life is and she certainly was a gift,” said Sean Davis, Paula’s father.

It’s the love from their family and friends who have made this somewhat bearable.

“Every bit of condolence we’ve seen seems to help with the burden in some way,” said Kara Davis.

It was Sean who discovered his daughter’s body on Friday.

“We just had a growing sense that something was wrong,” said Sean.

He tracked her cell phone to a location in Desert Horizons Park. She was found shot to death inside of their van.

Who would do this?

“When I got out of the car and looked inside, I found her,” he said. “That was surreal. It was earth shattering.”

Police believe her ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz killed her. Davis broke up with him just a few days prior. Her family says she told them that he was overly possessive.

The Davis family says they didn’t see the warning signs.

“The question of justice in this case for us is primarily making sure that this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

In Paula’s honor, Catholic Charities has renamed one of its programs to the Paula Marie Davis Medically-Assisted Treatment Program. It will help to break the cycle of homelessness, one of the many issues she cared about.

You can watch our live stream from the vigil in the video below.