Hundreds tested for COVID-19 in North Las Vegas high-risk area

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Testing capabilities are increasing in Las Vegas, especially in areas most in need. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) hosted a drive-thru testing event this weekend in a North Las Vegas area experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, SNHD administered more than 50 tests at Canyon Springs High School. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing was held Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“We are still learning a lot about COVID-19, the one thing that we have and can do is test. This is what we’ve been working towards,” Dr. Chad Kingsley with SNHD said.

Drive-thru testing being conducted at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

Dr. Kingsley, along with staff from SNHD and CCSD nurses conducted at least 300 COVID-19 tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents in North Las Vegas.

The drive thru process worked simply and safely. Patients drove up to a booth, nurses gave them a small swab to grab a sample from their naval cavity and health officials collected the sample before the patient drove away.

The location of the weekend drive-thru testing site was chosen for a reason, according to NLV Ward 2’s councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

North Las Vegas residents…. still want to take the COVID test? Come to Canyon Springs High School. We’ll be here until noon today. — pamela goynes-brown (@pagoynes) May 3, 2020

“After looking at the data, I saw the big red boxes and numbers from the 89030 and 89031 and 89032 zip codes, which are in Ward 2. I was concerned as to why the numbers were so high. We further dived into the data and saw that more seniors had a high mortality rate in my zip codes as well,” the councilwoman said.

SNHD’s zip code map of COVID-19 cases; as seen in the map, 89030, 89031 and 89032 zip codes are highlighted in red, exhibiting a high number of cases.

Elected officials and health experts agree, in order to flatten the curve more, COVID-19 testing should be available in high need areas.

“I think it’s extremely important to get tested just so that you can bring that calmness over you,” Goynes-Brown said.

“We are very optimistic about this next month and moving forward. I think there are a lot of great efforts made here by our elected officials but by many people in our community,” Dr. Kingsley told 8 News Now.

Those who participated in the drive-up testing this weekend will receive their results in five days.

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Walmart location on West Craig Road.