Hundreds tested for COVID-19 in North Las Vegas high-risk area

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Testing capabilities are increasing in Las Vegas, especially in areas most in need. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) hosted a drive-thru testing event this weekend in a North Las Vegas area experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases.
Before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, SNHD administered more than 50 tests at Canyon Springs High School. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing was held Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“We are still learning a lot about COVID-19, the one thing that we have and can do is test. This is what we’ve been working towards,” Dr. Chad Kingsley with SNHD said.
Dr. Kingsley, along with staff from SNHD and CCSD nurses conducted at least 300 COVID-19 tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents in North Las Vegas.
The drive thru process worked simply and safely. Patients drove up to a booth, nurses gave them a small swab to grab a sample from their naval cavity and health officials collected the sample before the patient drove away.
The location of the weekend drive-thru testing site was chosen for a reason, according to NLV Ward 2’s councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
“After looking at the data, I saw the big red boxes and numbers from the 89030 and 89031 and 89032 zip codes, which are in Ward 2. I was concerned as to why the numbers were so high. We further dived into the data and saw that more seniors had a high mortality rate in my zip codes as well,” the councilwoman said.
Elected officials and health experts agree, in order to flatten the curve more, COVID-19 testing should be available in high need areas.
“I think it’s extremely important to get tested just so that you can bring that calmness over you,” Goynes-Brown said.
“We are very optimistic about this next month and moving forward. I think there are a lot of great efforts made here by our elected officials but by many people in our community,” Dr. Kingsley told 8 News Now.
Those who participated in the drive-up testing this weekend will receive their results in five days.
Walmart and Quest Diagnostics will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Walmart location on West Craig Road.