Hundreds show up at food distribution event in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families financially struggling during the pandemic got some help Friday morning from a Salvation Army event called “Feeding Las Vegas Together.”

More than 100 vehicles were lined up for the food distribution event which opened at 7 a.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall. Vehicles started arriving around 3:20 a.m. The distribution will last until the food is all donated. You will be asked to show your ID and how many children are in your home.

Several local organizations came together in recent weeks to help make the event happen. They will give out 2,000 boxes of donated food.

Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints made a donation to Salvation Army filled the boxes with food. There’s everything from canned chicken and tuna, vegetables and rice.

“The need with COVID-19, people losing their jobs or being laid off or furloughed I think this will be very helpful,” said Juan Salinas, Salvation Army director of social services.

“It just helps you feel good and then also you just hope someone else would do that for you and so you do it for other people,” said Sister Evans, volunteer.

The event is at North Las Vegas Blvd. and Civic Center. You are asked to enter the line from N. McDaniel Street, near Civic Center.