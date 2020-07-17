Hundreds show for COVID-19 testing event at Monaco Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up COVID-19 testing site in East Las Vegas attracted hundreds of people today. It is part of an effort to bring down the high number of cases in the area.

If you are planing to go to Monaco Middle School for the event tomorrow, you may want to head there early.

People started lining up at the school at 5 a.m., and the doors didn’t open until 8. They waited hours to get tests, something hard to come by in East Las Vegas.

“They were nice,” said Olga Sierra. “They gave us cold water bottles.”

Sierra and her daughter braved the heat to get tested. We interviewed them from a distance, as they told us getting tested has not been easy.

“It is really helpful because for people who don’t have insurance, it really helps since it is free,” said Sierra.

East Las Vegas, an area with a big Hispanic population, has been hard hit by the coronavirus. In an effort to bring down the high numbers, local leaders formed the “Esta en Tus Manos” campaign, which the school pop-up testing sites are part of.

“We were there when they announced they have run out of the 500 test allocation for the day,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

Diaz is an organizer. She is focusing on areas where Health District maps point to be the most impacted.

“We have seen that 89110, 89101, 89030, which is a little north Vegas, those zip codes are continually showing that there are positives coming in through the testing,” Diaz explained.

Two more weekends are planned for testing at area schools. Diaz says they are working on more.

“There is a need we are seeing right now,” said Diaz, “we are trying to figure out where we can get a few more pop-ups and maybe potentially, a permanent site.”

This testing site will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. and close around 1 p.m. No appointment is needed.

If you were planning to come, it is suggested to arrive very early.

Organizers expect to perform the same amount of tests tomorrow.