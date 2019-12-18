Hundreds rally in Las Vegas to impeach President Trump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people protested outside of the Federal Courthouse Tuesday night ahead of tomorrow’s impeachment vote.

“We’re being gas lighted and spread lies from the very top of our nation,” Eileen Fridkin, an anti-Trump protester said. “That’s got to change. It’s not who we are.”

These are just a few of the signs displayed at Tuesday night’s rally: ‘Bring back truth and facts’ and ‘No one is above the law’.

“The facts still remain. He asked the Ukrainian president to do a favor. The favor was to dig up more dirt,” Deborah Smith, an anti-Trump protester said.

Just a few feet away, supporters of the President held Trump 2020 signs that read ‘Keep America Great’.

“I listened to hours and hours of testimony and there’s nothing there,” said Jason Frank, a Trump supporter. “If he fails, we fail. When has it been a bad thing to support the Commander in Chief?”

At times, the environment became hostile. Our 8 News Now cameras captured one supporter getting arrested.

“Sadly, people would rather work against each other than to get together and actually try to help President Trump ‘Make America Great Again’,” said Andrew White, a Trump supporter.

The Las Vegas rally was one of hundreds happening across the country on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important that everyone speaks their mind on both sides. I don’t have a problem with them speaking also because that’s the American way,” said Fridkin.