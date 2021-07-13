Hundreds protest on Las Vegas Strip in solidarity with Cuba

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people took to the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with the protesters in Cuba.

“Down with communism” — that is the message from citizens in the Caribbean nation, as many have taken to the streets to protest the government. The country is facing a crisis, aggravated by the pandemic.

These are the largest protests on the island in decades, spurred by Cubans upset about the lack of food and medicine, rising prices and the government’s response to rising COVID-19 infections.

Protests have spilled onto streets all over the world and the United States, including in Las Vegas.

About 300 to 400 protesters marched in our city. For them, it was all about showing support and calling on the U.S. government to act. The local protesters started at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara, making their way south on the Strip. Many were holding Cuban flags and signs saying, “S.O.S. Cuba.” Some protesters drove down the Strip in their cars, too.

8 News Now spoke to protesters who say they felt compelled to speak out.

“I think it’s very important for our voice to be heard since we are such a big country. The more we go out, the better it is. If Cuba is on the streets, we can be on the streets, as well,” said Las Vegas protester Maria Alcara. “We need everybody to open their eyes because the reality is that we’re hurting a lot.”

Protesters are also calling on the U.S. government to intervene to help the people of Cuba. President Joe Biden released a statement on Monday, saying, in part, “The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment.”

It is unclear if any policy changes related to Cuba will be on the horizon.

Metro Police followed along with the protesters to make sure everyone was safe. The demonstration remained peaceful.