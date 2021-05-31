Hundreds pay their respects on Memorial Day at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today we honor the men and women who bravely gave their lives for our country. Services were held across the state, including at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Hundreds of people came out Monday afternoon to pay their respects to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The cemetery on 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City was full of family, community members, active military, and politicians – all on hand for the in-person service.

Honoring the Fallen: Today hundreds of people paid their respects this #MemorialDay at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Family, community members, active military, and politicians were on hand for the in-person ceremony.



The ceremony featured a fly-over, the playing of taps, and speeches about the importance of this day.

Following last year’s cancellations due to the pandemic, family members say it was impactful to see the turnout.

“It’s very emotional. I miss my grandfather very much, it’s been 27 years,” said Marie Bradley, honoring grandfather today.

“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have the freedom we have today. And so many people don’t understand that. They need to realize that their sacrifices, was for us,” said Zach Inman, honoring grandfather today.

The service lasted for approximately 25 minutes.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services says this was to ensure COVID-19 protocols were being followed.