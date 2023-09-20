LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The YMCA of Southern Nevada is one of the many nonprofits participating in the United Way’s 8th annual Day of Caring event this Friday, where more than 1,000 volunteers and Las Vegas groups will come together.

Director of Development Jordan Sommaggio says he knows all too well the importance of volunteerism.

“I started at the YMCA as a summer camp counselor and fell in love with this organizations’ impact in the community,” he says. 12 years later, he’s leading one of the 58 volunteer projects at the Billie and Lillie Heinrich YMCA on Meadows Lane near Valley view.

“We have identified 100 high need students within our programs that we’re going to build engagement and need kits for,” says Sommaggio.

He says these students face a variety of needs from food insecurity to housing and falling behind academically. “So they’re going to be doing kits that include a variety of activities; math kits, steam kits [and more].”

Sommaggio says the Y serves about 60,000 people each year, where around 17,000 are children.

Now, United Way of Southern Nevada President and CEO Julian High says this is the time to step up and help.

“This year we are going to have over 1,000 volunteers which is so exciting for us and a new milestone,” says High. Projects range from reading books to cleaning gardens and so much more. “It builds awareness that there are opportunities of volunteerism all of the time [and] all year-long.”

Day of Caring kicks off at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Town Square Las Vegas on Friday at 8:30 a.m. Some volunteer projects will run right after starting at 10 a.m. There is still a need for volunteers.

Visit the United Way of Southern Nevada website for more information.