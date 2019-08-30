Hundreds of Thousands of Travelers will spend Labor Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a big travel day for millions of Americans headed out for the Labor Day weekend. Hundreds of thousands are headed right here to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA) estimates 325,000 people will travel to Southern Nevada. That’s up 1.2 percent from Labor Day last year.

These visitors are expected to have a huge impact on the region, with hotel occupancy forecast to reach 96 percent. In total, the holiday weekend is expected to rake in nearly $400 million.

The LVCA says one out of five visitors will come from Southern California.

If you’re planning to hit the road, we’ve got great news for you! AAA reports national gas prices are on track to be the lowest for the weekend in three years. Right now, Las Vegas motorists are paying an average of $3.08 per gallon. That’s down 14 cents from last month and four cents less than this time last year.