Hundreds of pinwheels planted to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A busy corner not too far from downtown is filled with hundreds of pinwheels to bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Our goal here today is to be recognizing the importance of families and communities working together, to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said District Court Judge Frank Sullivan.

Five hundred pinwheels have been planted by volunteers outside family court, near Pecos and Bonanza.

The courts are supported by the “CASA” program, which stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate.”

Those volunteers help speak up for children in court.

Families facing difficulties are also connected with resources that can help them succeed.