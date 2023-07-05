In 2022, The Animal Foundation took in more than 200 stray animals between July 1 to July 5. (Adobe Stock Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fireworks may be pretty to see but they are scary sounds for many pets.

Ivory Rollins found a bulldog named Peso this weekend and brought it to The Animal Foundation Wednesday morning.

“It is too hot for these dogs to be stranded walking around without water,” Rollins said.

Peso is microchipped but there wasn’t an owner registered to it, which makes it difficult to reunite her. But it looks like Peso will be hanging out with Rollins for a bit longer.

The Animal Foundation takes in hundreds of animals during the Fourth of July, but intake is limited this year, so they set up a tent for finders like Rollins to get supplies.

“Money is really right so to get water, food and accessories and things like that it is perfect,” Rollins said.

The Animal Foundation said this time last year, it took in more than 577 animals, and only 124 were reunited with their owners.

So far, the foundation has taken in more than 120 animals since Monday.

“If they aren’t microchipped and people don’t know to look at the shelter then chances are they aren’t going to be reunited with their family,” Allison Ford, the marketing manager with The Animal Foundation said.

For rescues like The Doggie Task Force, it was a busy Fourth of July night.

“I didn’t get to sleep until about 4 a.m.” Kelly Winder, a volunteer said.

Winder said they had a team of 10 people throughout the valley looking for animals running from fireworks.

“We saw reports of dogs running down the street and there were deceased dogs last night as well,” Winder said.

Winder said they came across almost a dozen dogs who were reunited with their family or are currently with a temporary foster.

However, there could be many more out there.

When 8 News Now last checked Wednesday morning, the next available appointment to drop off an animal at the foundation is August 11th.

If you are looking to return a dog you found, they are only accepting them on a case-by-case basis. However, their tent with supplies will be out until Friday.

If you lost a dog, continue to check the lost and found section on their website and look through social media.

If you found a dog, have it scanned for a microchip and take it for a walk in the neighborhood if it was found, chances are they aren’t too far from home.