Hundreds of pets go missing near Fourth of July, frightened off by fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is getting ready for busy holiday weekend. Last year, more than 600 pets went missing — many of them frightened off by fireworks.

Between July 1 to July 10, The Animal Foundation took in 664 animals but only 22% were reclaimed by their owners.

“Fireworks are extremely overwhelming for animals and they’ll go to great lengths to escape the sound and find safety. If you find a dog over this holiday weekend, it’s very likely it lives nearby. We encourage you to look to see if it has a current collar or tag and explore your neighborhood as the owners are probably very close by,” said Zoie Keast, The Animal Foundation.

She recommends, if you can’t locate the owner, bring the pet to The Animal Foundation.

The best way to keep your pet safe is by keeping the pet inside, in a bathroom or laundry room is best. It also helps to drown out the noise with a radio or TV.

The Animal Foundation will waive reclaim fees for lost pets but you’ll need to bring proof of ownership, like a photo or vet records.