Hundreds of lunches donated to healthcare workers by VGK Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are cheering up essential workers in the valley. Members of the VGK Foundation donated more than 300 meals to staff at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada on Wednesday.

The spread of COVID-19 is scary for everyone in the community, but employees working at the center are putting on brave faces every day to provide treatment for those living with cancer.

To show appreciation, the staff was treated to a meal from MacKenzie River, which is located inside City National Arena.

“This is a wonderful partnership with the Golden Knights, just to recognize that we are an essential business. We continue to remain open. We can’t stress it enough that we are open. Our patients need to continue to come to their appointments,” John Bilstein, CEO of the center said.

Bilstein says if you are a cancer patient who is worried and need treatment now, the office is offering tele-medicine.

The @GoldenKnights Foundation celebrated essential workers at the Comprenhensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. Lunch was provided for more than 300 employees. #InThisTogether #VegasStrong @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/7nMFMknQcX — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) April 15, 2020

In two weeks, another 300 employees will be recognized with free lunches donated by the VGK Foundation.