LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Operation Homefront wants to make going back to school as easy as possible for military families who have already sacrificed so much.

For the 16th year, military families in Las Vegas don’t have to worry about paying for school supplies.

“Especially right now during tough times with everything really expensive,” Danryll Mendoza said.

Mendoza is a military dad and has three kids going back to school, so his expenses for school supplies are always triple.

He told 8 News Now with the free backpacks and school supplies given by Operation Homefront, he is saving up to $400.

According to the National Retail Federation, last school year families with elementary to high school students were expected to spend up to an average of $864 on back-to-school items.

“If I didn’t have this it would be a lot of penny pinching so I’m glad to be able to be a recipient for it,” Mendoza said.

For the event, 400 backpacks and boxed school supplies were donated by Back to School America. With the help of these organizations, the stress of finances can be eased for military families.

“We provide this relief to keep them strong and stable and secure which is part of our mission,” Denise Dowell the area manager for Operation Homefront said.

Operation Homefront is expected to distribute 30,000 backpacks nationally this year.