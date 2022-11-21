LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday the Salvation Army treated approximately 200 families to a Thanksgiving meal.

Families were able to drive through and pick up a box with a turkey and sides. Officials from the organization said it’s important to help people in need during the holiday season.

“If they can put a turkey on the table with some stuffing and some mashed potatoes and gravy, and enjoy the holiday season without any worry where that is going to come from this year, we are happy to provide that,” said Anthony Barnes, Salvation Army County Coordinator.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, more information is available on the organization’s website.