Hundreds of healthcare workers protest, call for changes in working conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 300 nurses and healthcare supporters gathered outside of a Henderson hospital to protest that they don’t have the right gear to safely do their job Wednesday morning.

Healthcare workers protested outside of St. Rose Dominican. They claim they’re forced to wear ‘one time use’ PPE all day and not enough supply is stocked on each floor.

Nurses also say there isn’t enough staff, and the communication from leadership is poor.

“I work in the Intensive Care Unit where nurses normally staff one and two patients. Right now, we are working and taking care of three patients a piece,” ICU nurse Zachary Pritchett said. “When you take care of three patients, it is very hard to give adequate attention to the patients in those critical settings. As far as moral and the hospital goes, I think a lot of the staff feel completely forgotten and abandoned by our leadership.”

St. Rose Dominican send 8 News Now statements, responding to complaints from nurses:

“These are unprecedented times in healthcare and we are thankful to be working with the dedicated health care professionals at Siena. Safely providing care is our top priority. We are confident we have the people, equipment, and resources to safely care for all of our patients, including COVID-19 patients. We continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and adapt our services and operations as needed, sometimes on a daily basis. Nurses working additional shifts and in critical care areas are compensated with Incentive Pay. We also continue to work with Traveling Nurse agencies to secure available staffing resources to safely cover shifts as needed. This is a challenge facing hospitals around the state and the country. We are working across our organization, with community partners, and with local and state health officials to identify additional staffing resources. We provide appropriate PPE to every staff member working in our hospitals and have gone to great lengths to ensure we have adequate supplies for all of our staff and clinicians. We continue to follow CDC guidance and guidance from state health agencies to safely protect health care professionals across our entire organization.” Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals

Nurses say they will continue to make their demands heard.