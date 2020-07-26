Hundreds of Golden Knights fans participate in team send off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of Vegas Golden Knights fans showed up to City National Arena Sunday to wish the team good luck as they begin their journey to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The organization planned a “Playoff Cavalcade” and invited fans to participate in the socially-distanced event Sunday morning at the parking lots east of Las Vegas Ballpark and City National Arena.

Two large buses, filled with players and team members, made a few laps around the parking lots and drew tons of honking, cheering and of course “GO KNIGHTS GO” chanting from fans. The buses then headed to the airport and left for Edmonton, Alberta, where the Knights will compete.

Fans “Knight-ed Up” their vehicles with signs, jerseys, pom poms, balloons, towels and much more VGK gear to properly send the team off with well wishes.

Twenty-four teams, including the Vegas Golden Knights, will compete for the Stanley Cup this year in the NHL’s return to play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The playoff roster includes 31 Golden Knights, made up of 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

All Western Conference games will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

There will be two days of exhibition games starting on July 28, and the Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin Saturday, August 1.

The top four teams in each conference will play a three-game round-robin, and the No. 5-12 seeds will play in eight best-of-5 series. The winners of those series will advance to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the four teams from the round-robin.

Before they meet their opponents in the round-robin, the Knights will face the Arizona Coyotes in an exhibition contest on July 30 at 7 p.m. PT. This will be the first game for both teams in the bubble in which they will play without fans in the building.

The VGK’s first game in the round-robin will be against the Dallas Stars on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

For the full Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule, click HERE.